Biden in the ‘loneliest job,’ a presidency driven by crisis

WASHINGTON (AP) — The need for crisis-driven leadership comes to all U.S. presidents. Now, on several fronts at once, it’s come to President Joe Biden. As the president who is ending the Afghanistan war, America’s longest, he’ll be judged by history for how he did it. To some, the scenes of death and chaos in Kabul point to U.S. incompetence in the pending military withdrawal. To others, the scenes were preordained 20 years ago when the U.S. began a war it couldn’t hope to win. This, they say, is what defeat looks like. Either way, it helps explain why the presidency has been called the world’s loneliest job.