OPA! Greek Fest returns to Rochester, drive-thru style

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- If you love Greek food, this is the perfect weekend for you.

The Original Rochester Greek Fest has returned. The the decades long tradition kicked off Friday afternoon and wraps up Sunday.

For the second year in a row, the annual event is drive-thru only. But, according to the the Greek Fest website, the menu is larger this year. Folks can purchase authentic Greek food like gyros, baklava and kabobs.

All the money raised from Greek Fest goes to a non-profit organization that offers free housing to Mayo Clinic patients.

"The tradition, its been since 1957. You're talking over 50 years of fellowship and friendship," organizer Ari Kolas said. "And we want to keep our ethic culture. Along with all the new cultures of our church. This is our biggest party of the year. We love to share it with everyone in the community. "

Greek Fest runs Friday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.