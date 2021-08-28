Strong to severe storms possible tonight; Drying out next week

Another round of strong to severe storms is possible across southeastern Minnesota and northeastern Iowa this evening. As of 6 pm, a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Rice, Steele, Waseca, and Freeborn counties until 11 pm. Will need to keep an eye out to see if this watch will be extended further east later in the evening. Strong to damaging winds and heavy rainfall will be the main hazards tonight, but cannot rule out the possibility of isolated large hail and an isolated tornado. The best timing for strong to severe storm activity will be between 8 pm and midnight with remaining non-severe showers and thunderstorms overnight. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s with high humidity and southwest winds at 5-10 mph.

A few lingering showers are possible before 8 am Sunday with cloud cover slowly decreasing throughout the late morning. Pleasant sunshine is on tap for the afternoon with highs in the mid-70s and light northwest winds at 5-10 mph. Drier and more comfortable conditions are on tap for the new week with less humidity and seasonal temperature. Monday will see abundant sunshine with highs in the mid-70s. Tuesday looks mainly dry with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid-70s. A stray shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon cannot be ruled out. Pleasant sunshine and low humidity continue into Wednesday with afternoon temperatures in the mid-70s.

Isolated shower and thunderstorm chances look possible as we head into the late week with highs in the mid-70s on Thursday and Friday. Seasonal and quiet conditions remain into Saturday with highs in the low 70s.