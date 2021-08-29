13 beers for the 13 fallen soldiers: restaurants and bars honor victims of Kabul attacks

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Flags were at half staff throughout southeast Minnesota -- and have been since Thursday -- to honor the fallen troops in Kabul. However, that was far from the only gesture made to honor their lives.

Many restaurants dedicated a table with 13 untouched beers to represent the 13 US.. troop members who won't make it home following the attack.

"This table represents 13 brothers that are not coming home. Well, they're coming home. They did come home. But they came home in a box. Wrapped in our American flag. 13 of our brothers, service members. Should've never happened, should've never happened," said Kevin "Stitch" Krupfeld, a navy veteran.

"There was a couple other restaurants locally that were doing this, and I asked if my managers if we could set up a table," said Canadian Honker server Aleasha Kreinbring.

"It's great to celebrate that, but it ain't good when the people have to die for nothing," said "2nd street Joe" Johnson.

"We got 13 more gold star families that we should've never had," said Krupfeld. "But now we have to mourn this, and the word has to be out there."

Though a simple gesture on the surface, it invoked strong emotions to many.

"Anger is definitely one of them, people want answers. Answers that we don't have. But, a lot of respect too," said 2 Brothers Bar and Grill Manager Justin Mullikin.

"We just want to thank everybody for their support, and all of our military members that are still fighting for our country and our freedom," said Krupfeld.

"I want to reach out to all of the families, and I wish I could give them a hug, a prayer, and a kiss," said Johnson.

And also to some, a feeling that more needs to be done.

"The country needs to see and understand the brothers and sisters we've lost, and the sacrifice the family, and them, have given," said Krupfeld.

"It's great what other businesses are willing to do to show our support. So, you know what? we need more. We need to keep showing it more," said Johnson. "Look at how beautiful this is. But it's sad it has to be the wrong way, people."