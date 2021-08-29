After census, citizens panels seek sway in redistricting

New population data from the 2020 census is being used by citizens commissions in some states to try to influence the way voting districts are redrawn for the U.S. House and state legislatures. Commissions in states such as Indiana and Ohio have been holding public hearings to produce new voting maps. But they have no formal role in the redistricting process, which is controlled by Republican officials in those states. In Maryland and Wisconsin, governors have created citizens redistricting commissions to recommend maps to legislatures controlled by the opposing party. Even if lawmakers ignore the citizen commission maps, their supporters think they could sway judges in resolving redistricting lawsuits.