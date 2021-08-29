Police: Station shooting, Lyft driver’s death may be linked

PLANO, Texas (AP) — Authorities are trying to determine if there is a connection between a confrontation at a Dallas suburb in which police officers wounded a man after he had opened fire inside a police station and the death of a Lyft driver at another Dallas suburb. Plano Police say the man was shot after he opened fire inside the lobby of the department’s headquarters on Sunday. The man was hospitalized. His condition wasn’t immediately known. No one else was injured. Police in the nearby suburb of Garland said the stolen vehicle of a Lyft driver who had been fatally shot earlier Sunday was found outside the police station. Garland Police Officer Matt Pesta says the agencies are working together to see what led to the two shootings.