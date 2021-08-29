Now a major hurricane, Ida closes in on Louisiana landfall

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Hurricane Ida has strengthened into a major hurricane early Sunday morning. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the system has maximum sustained winds of 115 mph, which makes it a Category 3 hurricane. Ida is expected to make landfall Sunday afternoon. It arrives on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina’s ruinous strike on the Gulf Coast. Ida’s threat has forced emergency officials to prepare shelters for evacuees forced from their homes amid a resurgence of coronavirus infections. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards says the state is working to shelter many people in hotels to reduce risks of spreading the virus.