River Flood Watch from MON 5:30 AM CDT until TUE 10:00 AM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Allamakee County
The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a
* Flood Watch for
the Upper Iowa River at Dorchester Hwy 76.
* From late tonight to late Tuesday morning.
* At 2:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 11.3 feet.
* Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
* Flooding is possible.
* Forecast…Flood stage may be reached Monday morning.
* Impact…At 14.0 feet, Lowland agricultural areas begin to flood.
* Impact…At 15.0 feet, Significant agricultural flooding begins.
&&