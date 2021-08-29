St. Charles celebrates annual Gladiolus Days

ST. CHARLES, Minn. (KTTC) -- The last week hasn't been the most ideal weather for fairs and outdoor events with strong rain and winds.

However, the sun was shining with little clouds in the sky for the people of St. Charles to head back down to the Winona County Fairgrounds to celebrate Gladiolus Days.

The weeklong festival is in honor of the late Carl Fischer, who was a world leading hybridizer of gladiolus.

He grew his new plant in St. Charles for decades after setting up Noweta Gardens back in 1945.

Sunday saw the biggest crowd turnout of the weekend with dry conditions.

"We're really glad that we have a nice final day with the bright sunshine," said Winona County Fair President and Gladiolus Days Committee Member Cindy Timm. "I think the committee for Gladiolus Days was a little worried on Friday with all the rain coming through. The parade looked like that was pretty well attended today like usual."

Sunday's events included the 13th annual tractor show, a car show and the grand parade.