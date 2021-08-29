Tranquil, comfortable weather settles in for start of new week

Quieter weather settled into the Upper Midwest on Sunday as high pressure takes control of the region, giving us a glimpse into what we will likely see throughout much of the upcoming work week. Tonight, conditions will remain cool and comfortable with overnight temperatures in the mid-50s with mainly clear skies. Winds will be light out of the west at 3-8 mph. May need to watch out for some pockets of patchy fog in low-lying areas.

A beautiful day is on tap for the start of the new week on Monday. Widespread sunshine is expected with seasonal temperatures in the mid-70s. Winds will be light out of the west at 5-10 mph. High pressure remains in control for the midweek with abundant sunshine on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs on both days will be in the mid-70s with light southeast winds.

Rain chances look to stay confined to the late week, giving many parts of our area a chance to dry out after several rounds of heavy rainfall. Isolated showers and thunderstorms may be possible Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Temperatures for the late week and weekend will remain near or just below normal in the low to mid-70s. More sunshine is expected for the weekend.