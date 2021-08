NEW ORLEANS, La. (KTTC) -- Hurricane Ida has smashed the Louisiana coast as one of the most powerful storms to ever hit the U.S. The storm is rushing toward New Orleans as a Category 4 storm, with winds of 150 mph.

Watch live coverage of Hurricane Ida from KTTC's sister station, here.

Hurricane Ida is blasting ashore the same date Hurricane Katrina ravaged Louisiana and Mississippi 16 years earlier.