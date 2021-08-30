Ahjany Lee Transfers to Totino-Grace

(KTTC) -- Byron Head Coach Kyle Finney confirms to KTTC that former Bears star Ahjany Lee transferred to Totino-Grace.

The 6-9 big man is one of the best prospects in the state. 247 Sports ranks Lee as the 7th best prospect in Minnesota and the 175th best prospect in the country.

Lee holds offers from Kansas, Iowa, Minnesota, Florida, Stanford, and St. Thomas among others.

Totino-Grace is expected to field a loaded roster this year with as many as seven players with interest from Division 1 schools.

The Eagles play in Section 4AAA. It's the same section as Minnehaha Academy. This year, they may have the firepower to dethrone the four-time defending state champion Redhawks.