Blood and monetary donations needed in hurricane aftermath

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Recovery and cleanup efforts are underway in Louisiana and other parts of the Gulf Coast after Hurricane Ida made landfall over the weekend. Disaster relief organizations are busy helping those recovering from the storm.

Ways you can help: American Red Cross, Salvation Army

"Hurricane Ida is looking like it is going to be one of the larger disasters that we've needed to respond to in the last few years," Melanie Tschida, American Red Cross SE Minn. Chapter executive director, said.

Volunteers from around the country with The American Red Cross and The Salvation Army have been on the scene of areas impacted by Hurricane Ida providing food, shelter and other basic needs when conditions were safe.

"Just over the weekend, we deployed 16 volunteers and two emergency response vehicles from our region to go down and assist with that effort. And we anticipate sending dozens more in the days and weeks ahead," Tschida said.

Monetary and blood donations are two major ways you can help.

"Dollars can be sent right to anybody who's boots-on-the-ground and whatever a person needs, they just pull from a pool of money and get that person exactly what they need," Rebecca Snapp with the Salvation Army said.

Snapp is the community engagement director with the Salvation Army. She says these organizations will continue helping for as long as it takes.

"It's going to be a long-term recovery. It's not just the immediate giving people blankets, keeping them out of the cold and the rain. It's going to be helping people find new housing, it's going to be helping people to rebuild their lives after something devastating like this. We really don't know what that is going to be or what that is going to look like, but the hope is that if we have the resources in place to help people with whatever those needs are then we'll be able to help as many people as possible," Snapp said.