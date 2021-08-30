Couple assaulted and robbed in their driveway in Southeast Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A couple reported being victims of an armed robbery on Saturday night in Rochester.

Rochester Police report that a man and a women in their 40's pulled into their driveway around 10 p.m. in the 1500 block of 19th Avenue Southeast.

Two men approached their vehicle on both sides and one pounded on the driver's side door demanding the male victim to step out.

He then took the victim's wallet and gold necklace worth about $3,000. The victim was then struck on the body and head with either a baseball bat or a similar object.

The victim later reported minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

The female victim reports that she believes the other suspect pointed a gun at her head before taking the money she had on her.

Both suspects then fled on foot and police did not locate either suspect after searching the area.

The suspect on the drivers side was described as being about 6 feet tall with a medium build. No description was provided for the suspect on the passenger's side.