Explosion at Colombian police station leaves 13 injured

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — At least 13 people were injured following an explosion at a police station near Colombia’s border with Venezuela, officials in the city of Cucuta said. Police said the explosion Monday was caused by an “improvised explosive device” that was left near the station, which is located in one of Cucuta’s lower income neighborhoods. So far authorities have refrained from blaming any of the armed groups that operate in the area. In June, a car bomb at a military base in Cucuta injured 44 people, including several U.S. soldiers who were there to train Colombian military personnel.