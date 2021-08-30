House asks companies to save Jan. 6 phone, computer records

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is asking social media and telecommunications companies to preserve phone or computer records for hundreds of people. The committee in a letter Monday cites records of those who were potentially involved with planning to “challenge, delay or interfere” with the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory. The committee’s Democratic chairman asks for the preservation of records pertaining to certain individuals. The committee did not release the list, but it includes former President Donald Trump, members of his family and several of his Republican congressional allies. That’s according to a person familiar with the confidential request who requested anonymity to discuss it.