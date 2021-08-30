Millions still without power in Louisiana, Hurricane Ida aftermath

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A fearsome Hurricane Ida has left scores of coastal Louisiana residents trapped by floodwaters and pleading to be rescued, while making a shambles of the electrical grid across a wide swath of the state in the sweltering, late-summer heat.

One of the most powerful hurricanes ever to hit the U.S. mainland has now weakened into a tropical depression as it pushes inland with torrential rain and shrieking winds.

Two people have died.

No major flooding was reported inside the flood control system that protects New Orleans. But a million customers were without power and officials warned it could be weeks before the grid is fixed.