Skip to Content

Ida topples New Orleans jazz landmark where Armstrong worked

3:15 pm National news from the Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A storied New Orleans jazz site where a young Louis Armstrong once worked toppled when Ida blew through Louisiana as one of the most powerful hurricanes to ever hit the U.S. The Karnofsky Tailor Shop where a young Louis Armstrong worked collapsed Sunday during the storm. The National Park Service says he would play a small tin horn as he worked on the coal and junk wagons. The Jewish family provided Armstrong a “second home” and lent him money to buy his first cornet. A cluster of other sites that were integral to jazz’s early history in the city were also situated on South Rampart Street.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content