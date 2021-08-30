Iowa governor issues disaster proclamation for 11 counties

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTTC) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation on Monday for 11 counties in response to recent severe weather.

A news release from the Governors office states the 11 counties that are included in the new proclamation: Allamakee, Buchanan, Cerro Gordo, Chickasaw, Clayton, Emmet, Floyd, Howard, Lyon, Palo Alto, and Winneshiek counties. Gov. Reynolds previously issued disaster proclamations for Bremer and Fayette counties.

The proclamation allows state resources to be utilized to respond to and recover from the effects of recent severe weather and it activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program for qualifying residents, along with the Disaster Case Management Program.

The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level for a family of three. Grants are available for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food, and temporary housing expenses. Original receipts are required for those seeking reimbursement for actual expenses related to storm recovery. The grant application and instructions are available here. Potential applicants have 45 days from the date of the proclamation to submit a claim.

The Disaster Case Management Program addresses serious needs related to disaster-related hardship, injury, or adverse conditions. Disaster case managers work with clients to create a disaster recovery plan and provide guidance, advice, and referral to obtain a service or resource. There are no income eligibility requirements for this program; it closes 180 days from the date of the governor's proclamation. More information on the Disaster Case Management Program can be found here.

Residents of counties impacted by the recent severe weather are asked to report damage to help local and state officials better understand the damage sustained. Damage to property, roads, utilities and other storm-related information may be reported. This information will be collected by the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and shared with local emergency management agencies. Damage may be reported here.