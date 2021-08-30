Mayo Clinic study shows antibody treatment success

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Researchers at Mayo Clinic say a COVID-19 antibody treatment reduces the risk of hospitalization for those battling mild to moderate cases of COVID-19.

Researchers found the combination of two monoclonal antibody treatments, casirivimab and imdevimab, kept people out of the hospital 60-70 percent of the time. These antibodies are specifically directed against the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2.

Mayo Clinic enrolled nearly 1400 patients, almost 700 of them received the treatment, and after further research, the study showed treated patients had a 60-70 percent reduction in hospitalizations relative to the non-treated group.

"Treatment is best given when it is within the early period of the illness. Patients generally don't feel that bad yet, and that is the time when this antibody works the best. Patients who develop severe illness to the point where they require hospitalization, it is too late for these antibodies to work by that stage," the study's senior author, Dr. Raymund R. Razonable said.

Currently, both treatments are available through FDA Emergency Use Authorization to anyone 12 years and older. The treatment is said to be effective against all variants, including Delta.