Penix confident as No. 17 Hoosiers prepare for No. 18 Iowa

Michael Penix Jr. is keeping his mind clear and focused as he prepares to open another season as Indiana’s starting quarterback. While the second surgery for a torn anterior cruciate ligament on his right knee is a distant memory and the rehab work continues, Penix remains confident he can take hits and stay healthy. And the 17th-ranked Hoosiers will rely on his strong arm and fleet feet when they open the season Saturday at No. 18 Iowa.