Restaurant probation vote extended to September

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Rochester City Council was set to vote Monday on whether or not Los Jarritos Restaurant located off Highway 52 would have its business license put on probation because of repetitive violent incidences. There will be no probation for Los Jarritos Restaurant for now, at least until September 20th.

Probation is not happening because the family who owns the restaurant hired legal representation, reportedly not available for Monday's meeting. By a 4-3 vote from the council, a September 20th extension was granted.

The probation was being considered because of repetitive violent incidences, some of which included guns and knives, on or near their premises.

The room was split on this decision, and some were concerned these ongoing problems needed to be addressed right away.

“I live right next door to the KFC across the street from the Miracle Mile. My boys walk those streets all the time. I have an 18-year-old daughter that likes to go for runs. I do not want a big fistfight in Miracle Mile while my kids are walking by there," Ward 2's Mark Bransford said.

Others were concerned Los Jarritos is being singled out.

“I just want to make sure that there’s no bias here. Because this stuff has been going on at these places for years and years and years. And it seems to me that Dooleys should’ve been sanctioned a long time ago," public commenter Julie Johns said.

The four council members who voted in favor of the extension said the business was courageous for taking ownership of these problems, and said that its owners deserved to have legal representation on their behalf.