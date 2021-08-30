RPU discusses price hike, meeting Tuesday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Rochester Public Utilities customers could see bills go up next year. The RPU Board will be discussing a 2.5% rate increase for water and electricity at a budget meeting Tuesday at 4 p.m.

The utility company says the main drivers behind this proposed hike are: water rates being frozen in 2020 with no electricity rate increase in 2020 and 2021, city planned street reconstruction, DMC Development affecting water infrastructure, the need for water conservation education programs and aging infrastructure among other factors.

The utility board meets the final Tuesday of every month.

Here is a look at the August 31 agenda.