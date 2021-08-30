Seasonable temperatures are expected this week

Temperatures this week are expected to be very comfortable and right around seasonable conditions. Highs will be in the middle and then lower 70s this week. High temperatures by the weekend will drop into the lower 70s with sunny skies.

We will have a chance of isolated to scattered showers late Thursday into Friday. Other than the one overnight chance of rain, dry conditions should continue through the upcoming weekend!

We dealt with drought-busting rainfall this past weekend. Rochester International picked up 4.0" of rainfall which brought our deficit for the year down to -4.3" of precipitation. For the month of August, RST is now +2.8" of precip.

Nick