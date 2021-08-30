Some Indonesian students return to schools, at a distance

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — School bells in some parts of Indonesia’s capital have rung for the first time in more than a year as some school were allowed to reopen now that the number of new coronavirus infections is on the decline. A total of 610 schools that have passed the required tests by the Jakarta Education Agency reopened their doors Monday for the first time since the pandemic started, though with many precautions still in place. Even as schools reopen, government guidelines for school facilities have changed many class traditions. Chatting in class is not allowed, facemasks must be worn at all times and no one can leave class for recess. Schools must slash class capacity to 50% by holding classes in two shifts. Teachers must be vaccinated.