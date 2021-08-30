West Virginia woman pleads guilty to entering US Capitol

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A college student from Hurricane, West Virginia, has pleaded guilty to entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 with supporters of former President Donald Trump. Gracyn Dawn Courtright entered the plea Monday to the misdemeanor count. Prosecutors agreed to dismiss a count of stealing government property. The FBI says Courtright was seen taking a “Members Only” sign near the Senate chambers. Courtright initially bragged about joining supporters of Trump inside the Capitol, but later deleted her Instagram account and withdrew from the University of Kentucky. Now she faces up to six months in prison and a $9,500 fine at her sentencing on Nov. 16.