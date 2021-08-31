Animal rights groups plan suit to stop Wisconsin wolf hunt

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A coalition of animal rights groups plans to file a lawsuit to stop Wisconsin’s wolf hunt this fall. Animal Wellness Action, Friends of Wisconsin Wolf and Wildlife, Protect Coyote and other groups say they’ll file the lawsuit Tuesday morning. The action comes after the state Department of Natural Resources board this month set the quota for the fall hunt at 300 animals, disregarding pleas from multiple groups to cancel the season after hunters blew past their kill quota during a messy spring season in February. The DNR set the kill limit at 119 animals but hunters killed 218, angering conservationists and animal rights groups.