Comfortable temperatures this week; Late-week rain chances continue

We're tracking the chance of scattered showers and even a couple of thunderstorms late Thursday into Friday morning. This seems to be the only chance of precipitation over the next 7-days. A weather-maker will move in from the west bringing scattered showers to the region overnight into Friday morning. It's still a little early for exact timing, but most guidance has the "best chance" of rain happening overnight before sunrise Friday.

Speaking of rainfall amounts, we finished the month of August with a surplus of rainfall! This was the first time with a surplus since March! For Spring and Summer, RST is still around 4" below average for precipitation.

Temperatures will be in the middle 70s Wednesday with mostly sunny skies. Dew points should remain in the middle 50s with winds out of the east around 5-10 mph. Clouds will build in on Thursday with highs in the middle and lower 70s. We'll work in the chance of scattered showers overnight into Friday. Highs temperatures Friday through the weekend should remain in the lower 70s with partly cloudy skies Saturday and Sunday. The lower 70s should stick around for highs next week too!

Nick