Containment of NE Minnesota wildfire grows; rain is forecast

FINLAND, Minn. (AP) — Containment of a wildfire in northeastern Minnesota has risen to 37% as hundreds of firefighters expand their defensive lines. The Greenwood Lake fire has burned nearly 41 square miles in the Superior National Forest since it was spotted Aug. 15, but it hasn’t grown much in the past week. Forest officials said in an update Tuesday that Monday’s moderate weather helped crews extend their containment lines on the west and north sides. Construction has been advancing at a rate of nearly 1 1/2 miles a day. Officials say 505 people are now assigned to the fire, up from 468 earlier.