GOP’s Kleefisch takes steps to run for Wisconsin governor

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Rebecca Kleefisch is taking steps toward a run for Wisconsin governor. She filed paperwork last week for a campaign committee and released policy proposals on Tuesday. Kleefish was lieutenant governor for eight years under former Gov. Scott Walker. She has not formally announced her plans to run. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is up for reelection next year and has announced plans to seek a second term. Kleefisch spokesman Alec Zimmerman said the filing of paperwork on Aug. 24 was just the “next step” in her consideration of a run.