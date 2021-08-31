Judge promises quick ruling on deadly force rule change

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A judge has promised a ruling soon on whether to suspend Minnesota’s new stricter standard on when police can use deadly force. The Legislature passed the change in 2020 after the death of George Floyd. It raised the bar on officers to justify how their actions involving lethal force were necessary. Minnesota Public Radio reports that Ramsey County Judge Leonardo Castro heard arguments Monday over whether officers have had enough time to adapt to the requirements, which took effect March 1. Several police groups hope to get the law tossed out or at least suspended until more officers can be trained.