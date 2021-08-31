Local church holding urgent clothing drive for Afghan children

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Rochester is holding a clothing drive Wed. for Afghan children staying at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin.

A post on the church's Facebook page said there is an urgent need for children and infant clothing for the Afghan refugees. The post said most of the children arrived to the base with nothing but the clothes they were wearing. It said many of them have been wearing the same clothes for more than a week.

According to the post, the stores on base don't carry children's clothing and it's expected that another 10,000 refugees are expected to arrive soon.

The types of clothing needed have specific requirements:

Girls clothes must be either short or long sleeved, not sleeveless

Girls pants and dresses must be full length

No shorts or capri pants

No clothing that has stains or is torn

Underwear needs to be new

The clothing drive is being held at The Church of Latter-day Saints in Rochester from 7 p.m.-8 p.m. on Wed. The address for the church is 2300 Viola Heights Dr.

Donations will also be accepted at 1002 16th St. SE, Rochester from 7 p.m.- 8 p.m. Wed.