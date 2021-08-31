Man arrested after kidnapping and assault in Rochester hotel

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Police arrested a kidnapping and sexual assault suspect on Sunday night for an incident that reportedly happened on Friday.

A women in her 30s was staying at a hotel in the 1100 block of 2nd Street Southwest.

She said she was followed by a man who threatened her with a gun in the stairway of the hotel.

He then robbed and assaulted her in her room from about 4:30 p.m. until 2 a.m. the next day.

He threatened to harm her family if she told police.

Police arrested 40-year-old Deonte Jenkins who just recently moved to the area from Atlanta. He was arrested at another hotel where he was not a guest.

Police report that Jenkins knew how to break in and was staying in a vacant room.