Migrant death toll increases on Atlantic route to Europe

MADRID (AP) — Spanish authorities say as many as 27 people are feared dead after another boat traveling from North Africa to Spain’s Canary Islands became a trap for migrants trying to reach European territory. The Spanish government’s delegation in the archipelago said rescuers retrieved 32 survivors and one body overnight from a rubber boat south of the island closest to the African coast. Survivors reported the boat carried some 60 people when it set off four days ago from Morocco. A non-profit group said that its research indicated the boat originally had only 42 people on board. But the organization estimates that over 2,000 people have died this year while crossing the Atlantic to the Canary Islands.