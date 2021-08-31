NJ police identify 19-year-old lifeguard killed by lightning

BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Police on Tuesday identified the lifeguard killed by a lightning strike at the Jersey Shore as a 19-year-old. Keith Pinto of Toms River was among eight people who were hit by lightning Monday afternoon in Berkeley Township. Three of those struck were also lifeguards at the beach. The seven others were taken to local hospitals with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. The strike happened after 4:30 p.m. Monday at the 21st Avenue beach, near the entrance gates to Island Beach State Park. It marked the second death of a young lifeguard at the Jersey Shore in a little over a week.