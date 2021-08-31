Pine Island food shelf expands, needs donations

PINE ISLAND, Minn. (KTTC) -- The food shelf in Pine Island has moved to a new location in order to improve access to to its services.

Pine Island Sharing Shelves was created in 1983 by the local Methodist Church, and support for the food shelf has expanded over the years to include many of the local community churches, businesses and volunteers giving their time.

The food shelf just moved to a new and larger location at 611 N. Main St. It is in a strip mall now with more parking and more room for food and refrigerators. It serves about 30 families a week and 1,000 lbs. of food.

"The Pine Island Sharing Shelves is a perfect example of neighbors helping neighbors in positive, non judgmental ways," volunteer Julie Baska said. "Everyone is welcome at the food shelf. Don't ever ever hesitate to come if you need a hand out. Because that's why we're here."

The food shelf is always looking for donations. It's open every Wed. 9 a.m.- 11 a.m. and the second and and fourth Tuesday of every month from 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.





