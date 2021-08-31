Suspicious intruder causes lockdown at Albert Lea High School

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) -- According to a pop up message on Albert Lea Area School's website, an adult male entered Albert Lea High School and refused to leave. As school protocol, classes were locked down and police responded.

The Albert Lea Police Department posted a media release on their Facebook that saying on Tuesday morning around 8:35 the officers were dispatched to the Albert Lea High School for an intruder.

The media release states that school staff were able to contain the unwanted person in the lobby area of the building until officers arrived.

Officers took the individual into custody and transported him to MCHS-Albert Lea for a mental health evaluation. The Freeborn County Sheriff's Office assisted with the incident.

The individual was identified as a 26-year-old male from Rochester.

Albert Lea High School was searched by officers and determined that it was safe for regular operations.

An email sent from Albert Lea High School says that classes locked down for seven minutes and no one was hurt.

At this time, no further information is available.