Wife of Wisconsin lawmaker with COVID-19 urges vaccination

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The wife of a Wisconsin lawmaker who has been an outspoken critic of vaccine and mask mandates and who remains hospitalized with COVID-19-induced pneumonia is urging people to get vaccinated for the coronavirus. Republican state Sen. Andre Jacque has been hospitalized since Aug. 16. He was placed on a ventilator several days later. His wife, Renee Jacque, says five of their eight family members have tested positive for COVID-19. They have six children, including an infant. She says that of the three fully vaccinated family members, one person contracted the virus with mild symptoms.