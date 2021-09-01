Aaron Rodgers’ uncertain future raises stakes for Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — There’s no sense downplaying how important this season is for the Green Bay Packers. MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ uncertain future with the franchise puts more pressure on the Packers as they pursue their first Super Bowl berth since their 2010 championship season. The Packers have lost in the NFC championship game each of the last two seasons. Rodgers says he wants a voice in the team’s decision-making process and has indicated he doesn’t know whether he will return next year for an 18th season in Green Bay.