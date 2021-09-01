Football Preview: Zumbrota-Mazeppa Cougars

ZUMBROTA, Minn. (KTTC) - The Zumbrota-Mazeppa Cougars look to bounce back from last year's winless season.

Head Coach Darin Raasch is excited about the potential of this year's group, and says they've been one of the best he's had to work with.

This year, the Cougs will turn to a new quarterback. They hope the talent around him will be enough to get them over the hump .It will be new talent pretty much across the board. Raasch says he has two players that will start this year that did not play a year ago.

High School football is about reloading, and Raasch thinks this group will be able to get the job done.

"We've got a lot of new guys this year. We graduated a lot of seniors," said Raasch. "The experience that we return this year, a lot of them only have three games, maybe four, of experience a season ago, so we're going to have a lot of new guys with new opportunities this year. I think some of that is going to evolve. One thing I've liked so far this year is our team speed."

The Cougars open the season on Sept. 2nd, and they're excited to face an opponent other than their own teammates.

"We're pretty excited that we don't have to hit anyone on our own team," said senior Mason Goodman. "We get to actually go up against a new team here. We've been ready, practicing everyday, and we're going to put it all on the line."