Indian Swiss tycoon could owe $137 million in back taxes

GENEVA (AP) — Switzerland’s highest court say an Indian Swiss tycoon could owe the Geneva region about $137 million in back taxes over allegations he tried to pass himself off as a resident of Monaco and falsified the value of his fortune. The tax allegations came to light after Geneva prosecutors began investigating alleged human trafficking and usury involving workers at the Geneva villa where Hinduja and his family have lived. The tax case remains pending as the criminal investigation plays out. Hinduja obtained Swiss citizenship in 2000, and Swiss laws entitles him to a presumption of innocence. Hinduja and his brothers lead a conglomerate that collectively employs over 150,000 people and Forbes says is worth $15.4 billion.