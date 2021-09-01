Indonesia seizes tanker believed to carry illicit waste oil

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s navy has seized a massive tanker believed to be loaded with thousands of tons of wasted black oil and has brought the ship to shore for further investigation. The commander of Indonesia’s western navy fleet says the Panamanian-flagged MT Zodiac Star was located based on a tip about a suspicious tanker. It was suspected of conducting illicit practices after it was caught with about 4,600 tons of waste oil without port clearance and other proper legal documents. Investigators will hand their findings to the prosecutor’s office. The Indonesian navy seized another tanker in July after Cambodia accused the ship of stealing crude oil. Two tankers were seized in January on suspicion of illegally transferring oil in Indonesian waters.