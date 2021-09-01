Milley: US coordination with Taliban on strikes ‘possible’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Army Gen. Mark Milley, says it’s “possible” the U.S. will coordinate with the Taliban on any future counterterrorism strikes in Afghanistan against Islamic State militants or others. Milley says the Taliban is a “ruthless” group, and “whether or not they change remains to be seen.” He spoke Wednesday, two days after the final U.S. troops left Afghanistan at the close of a turbulent and deadly evacuation of more than 124,000 American citizens, Afghans and others. Milley and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin say it’s hard to predict the future of the Taliban in Afghanistan.