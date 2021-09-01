Biden meets Ukraine leader in long-sought Oval Office visit

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden used his first meeting with a foreign leader since ending the war in Afghanistan to send the message that the United States — unburdened of its “forever war”— is determined to become a more reliable ally to its friends. Biden hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday for a long-sought White House meeting. Biden didn’t mention Afghanistan in his brief appearance with Zelenskyy before the media. But he highlighted his concerns about Russian aggression in the region and tried to reassure Zelenskyy that his administration remains squarely behind the Eastern European nation.