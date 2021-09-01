Superintendents react to federal investigation of ban on school masks requirement

IOWA (KTTC) -- The U.S. Department of Education is conducting a civil rights investigation against five states for limiting mask requirements in schools.

Iowa is one of the states.

In May, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill banning school districts from mandating masks in schools.

The federal investigation specifically looks at how the school mask ban could impact students with disabilities.

"OCR’s investigation will focus on whether, in light of this policy, students with disabilities who are at heightened risk for severe illness from COVID-19 are prevented from safely returning to in-person education, in violation of Federal law."

"I guess I wasn't surprised. Especially towards students with special needs," said Mark Lane, Decorah Public Schools Superintendent. "If you're the parent of a child that has some underlying health conditions or has other issues with just health and safety. I can understand their reluctantness with sending their child to school and why they would be frustrated at this time."

Forest City and Central Springs Public Schools Superintendent, Darwin Lehmann, feels overall school decisions should be made by the district.

"You know, we always prefer local control. We think local control belongs at the board level, but we also understand the rules and the expectations that are placed on schools by the Department of Ed or legislatures around that line," he said.

Many Iowa school's first day of classes was on Aug. 23. Last school year many schools had mask requirements in place until the bill that banned mandating school masks was signed at the end of May.

Both Lane and Lehmann said they are abiding by the no-mask mandate rule.

"Masks are optional for students and families to determine how they want to proceed with that," Lehmann said. We require masks on the bus due to the federal executive order that's been placed by President Biden. That's the process that we've put in place.

Lane wishes face coverings could be a top school protocol.

"You know, I felt like our mask mandate or masking had been a big part of our success," he said.

Reynolds tweeted about the investigation saying in part:

"Iowa’s democratically elected legislature endorsed that view as well when they passed a law to support a parent’s right to decide what’s best for their own children. In Iowa, we will continue to support individual liberty over government mandates."

We also reached out to lawmakers in Northeastern, Iowa and heard from one who is a former teacher on this topic.

"I don't know what it's going to take for the Governor to realize. That this is a safe thing to do for our children. And maybe the federal government stepping in will be helpful. I hope so," Rep. Sharon Steckman, (D) Mason City said.