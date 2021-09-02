1st-degree manslaughter charge added against officer who shot Daunte Wright

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A 1st-degree manslaughter charge has been added against former police officer Kim Potter for a shooting in Brooklyn Center on April 11 of this year.

The former officer is accused of shooting and killing Daunte Wright. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison determined the new charge was warranted in addition to her prior charge of second-degree manslaughter.

According to the city’s former police chief, on April 11, 2021, Potter meant to us her taser instead of her handgun. It was well-publicized after body-cam footage was released. In that video you can hear Potter exclaim she thought she was reaching for her taser.

Activists and protesters filled the streets in Brooklyn Center for days after this shooting, many hoping Potter would face murder charges.

She is set to stand trial November 30.