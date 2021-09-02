84 year old man identified as driver in fatal Wabasha collision

WABASHA, Minn. (KTTC) -- A Wabasha County criminal report has revealed the identity of the driver who was involved in a fatal collision of a student on a skateboard in Wabasha on Tuesday night.

The driver was 84-year-old Bernard Wayne Quist who caused the death of 15-year-old Adrianna Simon. The complaint claims he was driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Quist was not present when Simon was taken by ambulance. However, he later returned to the area and spoke to police.

Quist was accompanied by 45-year-old Natalie Rose McElmury who also left the scene without providing any identifying information.

Police say sometime later, Quist and McElmury contacted law enforcement regarding the incident and reported back to the scene.

Quist admitted to driving the vehicle, hitting an individual and being aware the person was greatly injured; if not dead.

He also admitted to drinking several alcoholic beverages before driving and a sobriety test was administrated showing a blood alcohol content of .096. The legal limit is .08.

Quist is being charged with criminal vehicular homicide and failure to stop for a collision involving another person.