Afghan athlete Zakia Khudadadi gets her chance in taekwondo

TOKYO (AP) — Afghan athlete Zakia Khudadadi got her chance to compete in the Tokyo Paralympics. Khudadadi is one to two Afghans participating in the Paralympics. She lost her first-round match in taekwondo to Ziyodakhon Isakova of Uzbekistan 17-12. She also lost a losers’ bracket match against Viktoriia Marchuk of Ukraine 48-34. Afghan teammate Hossain Rasouli competed a few days ago in the long jump. He finished last but Rasouli is a sprinter who arrived at the Paralympics too late for the 100 meters.