Aid group: 22 migrants die on way to Spain; dozens missing

MADRID (AP) — A humanitarian aid group that monitors the plight of migrants taking perilous seaborne routes to Spain fears that 21 women and one girl have died and several dozen more people were lost at sea while trying to reach the Canary Islands. Walking Borders founder Helena Maleno says that 22 bodies have been recovered from a migrant boat by the Moroccan navy. She said there was one girl among the women casualties. Spain’s maritime rescue service said it had no information on the case. Moroccan authorities confirmed that an investigation had been opened in the coastal city of Dakhla, but refused to provide any information.