Another Republican says don’t sue UW over COVID-19 policies

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A second Republican legislator says he doesn’t support suing the University of Wisconsin System over its COVID-19 protocols. Sen. Steve Nass, co-chair of the Legislature’s rules committee, has threatened to sue system officials if they don’t submit their COVID-19 plans to the committee for approval by Thursday. President Tommy Thompson has refused to capitulate. Sen. Robert Cowles issued a statement Thursday saying tying the system’s hands isn’t in the best interests of local communities or businesses. Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke tweeted Monday that a lawsuit would only create confusion. Nass says he’ll ask Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu to file a lawsuit. LeMahieu aide Adam Gibbs didn’t immediately respond to a message.